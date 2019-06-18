Red Tide Advisor – New Website For Gulf Coast

With Red Tide becoming a critical situation on the Gulf Coast of Florida, more community awareness and education has become the number one way to combat this growing problem.

Red Tide Advisor, a community action and awareness website was launched to help fight this problem through education and awareness. Local, State and Federal officials agree that more education is key to fighting the growing problem with Red Tide.

Red tide is a common name for algae blooms, which are large concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and unicellular algae. The upwelling of nutrients from the sea floor, often following massive storms, provides for the algae and triggers bloom events.

Please Join Us as we look to help spread awareness and community educational programs to solve problems that cause these Red Tide Blooms. Visit Red Tide Advisor