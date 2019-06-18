Non Glyphosate Certified Bread

Food For Life Baking Company Inc. a Corona, CA company known widely for its Ezekiel breads, cereals and specialty grain products just received BioChecked Non Glyphosate Certified™ labels on 55 products after full testing of all products. BioChecked™ process to certification for Non Glyphosate certification is one of the first and most stringent processes to promote Non Glyphosate Certified labels.

Testing is required annually for each product, with a potential of a requested spot check. Each product must meet and maintain our ZERO Tolerance* threshold for glyphosate and be tested regularly by an ISO 17025 Accredited Laboratory. An ISO/IEC 17025 ISO/IEC 17025 the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electro-technical Commission (IEC). This is the single most important standard for calibration and testing laboratories around the world. Laboratories that are accredited to this international standard have demonstrated that they are technically competent and able to produce precise and accurate test and/or calibration data.

* Zero Tolerance – Regular testing by an ISO/IEC approved laboratory: The sample must be laboratory tested by a qualified laboratory (if accepted) in accordance with the BioChecked™ testing requirements (using LC-MS/MS methods); and

Test results must show that the product contains no detected glyphosate residue down to the lowest possible limits of detection (LOD) – usually 0.01 parts per million (ppm) unless otherwise noted.

Food For Life Baking Company, has over 55 year history of delivering the finest products for good health and wholesome eating.

BioChecked™ initiated the non glyphosate certification label to assist consumers in making good and healthy decisions in the market place.

Glyphosate, a herbicide and pre-harvest crop desiccation (also siccation) refers to the application of a herbicide to a crop shortly before harvest to assist in drying out the crop and to kill weeds.

