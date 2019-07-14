Free Shakes – Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers Kicks Off Summer with Free Shake Day on June 21

One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Burger Franchises Will Give Away Free Shakes at All Participating Locations on the First Day of Summer

CHESHIRE, Conn. (June 2019) – Wayback Burgers, America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, is celebrating the first day of summer by giving away free shakes. Friday, June 21, is #FreeShakeDay, and Wayback Burgers will be providing each guest one FREE Black & White Milkshake (no purchase necessary) at all participating restaurants all day Friday, June 21, 2019, while supplies last.

The Black & White Milkshake, crafted with Blue Bunny® vanilla ice cream, Hershey’s® Chocolate syrup, Monin French Vanilla syrup and milk, is the perfect sweet treat to beat the inevitable summer heat. Wayback Burgers’ CEO John Eucalitto is eager to help shake things up for the first day of summer.

“Summer is such a fun time of the year. It makes you think of sunshine, childhood memories and of course, ice cream. We are so excited to ring in our favorite season with Free Shake Day,” says Eucalitto. “We at Wayback Burgers love to inspire moments of nostalgia while making new memories over great burgers, fries and milkshakes. We’d love to have our guests come join in the fun. After all, summer starts here.”

Last year, Wayback Burgers gave away over 34,000 free shakes. This year, Wayback’s goal is to give away 50,000 free milkshakes. This will take an estimated 5,000 gallons of vanilla ice cream, 500 gallons of Hershey’s® chocolate syrup, 500 gallons of Monin French Vanilla syrup and 50,000 cups lids and straws – 50 times the required supply for an average day of milkshake sales. This ramp-up is necessary, as the average restaurant will give out more than 370 free milkshakes on Free Shake Day.

Patrick Conlin, Wayback Burgers’ President is anticipating crowds of happy families and smiling faces lining up for a delicious treat.

“Free Shake Day is a beloved Wayback Burgers tradition. We look forward to it every year. It’s such a fun, exciting day for our guests and our staff members,” says Conlin. “Also, we expect a 20–25 percent sales jump at our restaurants across the country as guests come from all over to pair their free Black & White Milkshake with fresh, tasty burgers and fries.”

All Wayback Burgers’ milkshakes are made the old-fashioned way — meaning they are hand-dipped and made to order. Guests are encouraged to share their free shakes using the hashtag #FreeShakeDay on Twitter or Instagram, and leave a comment on Wayback Burgers’ Facebook page.

For more information on Wayback Burgers and Free Shake Day, please visit www.WaybackBurgers.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For more information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity visit https://franchise.waybackburgers.com/.

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time—when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Argentina, Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany.