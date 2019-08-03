Colorado Photographer Captures Hometown Patriotism

Jenny Lynn Heckmann from Pagosa Springs Colorado has recently captured a stunning photograph of hometown patriotism. Her photography is capturing the hearts and minds of millions around the USA and is truly an inspiration to her profession and industry. She’s been a professional photographer since 2006. She was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and eventually moved up to Colorado in 2008. Over the years, her skill set has really evolved. Her work has become so inspirational to all her clients and is now taking a very beautiful course as she blends post photography work with her natural camera eye for beauty.

​In her free time, she is either with her family, enjoying the mountains of Colorado, or with her camera capturing the world as she sees it. She’s a mither of three beautiful children, a full time job within itself and a top notch professional photographer.

You can visit her website at: https://www.ltolphoto.com/