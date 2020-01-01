Being Black and Conservative in America

OK, my friends! It’s FINALLY here. Kathy Barnette’s new book is finally available for pre-order. How exciting! This fantastic lady has wrote a fascinating story that just needs to be told.

Kathy Barnette, a conservative political commentator, explains why black Americans should stop believing liberal lies and start supporting President Trump.

There was a time when Kathy Barnette, like most black Americans, bought into the fallacy that if you’re black, you must vote for democrats. However, after carefully studying the history of the United States and diving deep into the story of her own family, she realized that this is not the case. In fact, she realized that it is liberal policies that usually leave black Americans broke, defeated, and dependent on the government for everything.

In Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain, Barnette takes the words of President Trump himself — who once famously sought the support of the black community by asking, “what the hell do you have to lose? — and writes about the state of black people in America today. She discusses everything from language and class to economics and hip-hop music, interweaving her commentary with stories about her own family’s long pursuit of the American dream.

Barnette argues that President Trump has done more for black Americans than any president in history, and that he should be given four more years to keep adding to his record of achievement.

Pre-order your copy NOW @ Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

So many of you encouraged me to step out further to share my story in today’s culture. Now, I need you to support that effort and SPREAD THE WORD. (Blessings & MERRY CHRISTMAS) – Kathy Barnette

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/nothing-to-lose-everything-to-gain-kathy-barnette/1133602538