2019 Sturgis Tent Camping
2019 Sturgis Tent Camping

Sites are still available for Camping!

Make your reservations today for camping at the 2019 Sturgis Rally and Bike Week

A clean and quiet campground located on 13 acres in a beautiful river valley, Wyatt’s is voted the Best Black Hills campground and RV park. They humbly strive to continue caring for their guests.

Creating a beautiful park environment with attention to detail is their main focus. This provides their guests with a peaceful atmosphere with shade, fishing, or just relaxation. Each site includes a picnic table and campfire ring.

Wyatt’s also has a beautiful wash house with 16 private showers, sinks, mirrors, electric outlets, toilets, laundry room, etc… and we keep it very clean. We are conveniently located just 3 miles from Belle Fourche (gas, groceries, restaurants, and stores).  This is for a quick trip to Sturgis and all the events, yet quiet and less traffic.

Personal service is their pleasure and they’d love to take your call. Their number is 605-892-0600 and you will be talking directly to them. Reserve your Black Hills campground site today for the 2019 Sturgis Rally by calling or following the link below to submit a reservation request.

Reservations  or call direct  – 605-892-0600

