Connecticut Needs Your Help

Connecticut is the southernmost state in the New England region of the northeastern United States. As of the 2010 Census, it has the highest per-capita income, Human Development Index (0.962), and median household income in the United States, yet it needs help. Why? Well, simply put, from it’s earliest hardworking Dutch settlers to today, it has become more and more liberal. As the eastern seaboard continues to overflow from populations influxes from the metro areas, people naturally flow into the rural communities and states. This is exactly what is happening to Connecticut. Often this overflow of urban sprawl brings city and liberal ideals, hence Connecticut’s heightened liberal influx.
How can we help? Simple, help promote and share good, strong American ideals of hard work, free market system ideals. As an example, can do this by promoting a great man like Harry Arora.
Harry Arora is a first generation American who came to the United States 25 years ago from India as a graduate school student. He has an undergraduate degree in engineering, an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MPA from Harvard University. He and his family have lived in Fairfield County, Connecticut for the past 16 years. He grew up with little and claims he is blessed to have attained the American dream. He said he was running for office to make sure that this opportunity is still there for his kids. He is running for office because he believes the policies advocated by the incumbent for the past ten years have not worked. He said he is running for office to advocate for Connecticut and to fight for his community.
He is not a career politician. He has worked as an investment manager and analyst for 20 years researching and investing in commodity and currency markets. In 2006, he started his own investment management firm and ran it successfully and prudently through tumultuous times. As an entrepreneur and businessman, he understands the importance of balancing budgets and creating good incentives. He has lived abroad and seen firsthand the failures of socialist systems and excessive government control. In the nineties, fresh out of college, he worked at Enron at the start of my career – a firm where fraud and mismanagement at the top destroyed so many jobs and hurt so many lives. He believes that transparent and competitive systems deliver the best opportunity.
He is a family man and a man of faith. He believes in public service. Having been blessed with so much, he believes it is his duty to serve and make a difference. His political beliefs are defined by the three central values – freedom, opportunity and compassion.
Our personal freedoms, as provided by our constitution, are inviolable and irrevocable. Our economic freedoms are equally important and go hand in hand with our personal freedoms. I believe in the equality of opportunity. Opportunity comes through education, investment and entrepreneurship. I believe in compassion. Compassion for those who have fallen on hard times and those who are vulnerable and not in a position to help themselves. I strongly believe that homelessness, starvation and addiction have no place in America. – Harry Arora
Harry Arora is running for Congress in Connecticut – Please reach out and support him and share this story on social media. This story is not a paid advertisement. Help Connecticut
I am a Republican. An Immigrant American. A Businessman. A Family Man. I am challenging @jahimes in #CT4. Let’s flip this blue seat red.
Please watch and RT my story. @CTGOP #voteGOP #ItIsTime pic.twitter.com/AQDatWyJoo
— Harry Arora (@HarryForCT) August 7, 2018