WalkAway News Headquarters

I want to tell Black Hills Today readers about the growing #Walkaway movement. It began with a Facebook video, “Why I Left Liberalism & The Democratic Party,” featuring a gay hairdresser (Brandon Straka) in New York City, renouncing the left.

Mr. Straka states in part: “For years now, I have watched as the left has devolved into intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided, ill-informed, un-American, hypocritical, menacing, callous, ignorant, narrow-minded, and at times, blatantly fascistic behavior and rhetoric. Liberalism has been co-opted and absorbed by the very characteristics that it claims to fight against.”

Millions of people have viewed Mr. Straka’s video and thousands more have weighed in on Twitter to join the #Walkaway movement and leave the Democratic Party. Those who are walking away are not Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables,” but rather, many lifelong Democrats who feel abandoned or betrayed and have longed for an opportunity to speak their minds.

The party of Truman, Kennedy and Bill Clinton is now led by Bernie Sanders and Maxine Waters, both unapologetic Marxists, the latter of whom has called for the public harassment of Trump administration officials. Proving Mr. Straka’s point, Progressive politicians, activists and students continue to attack, intimidate, shout down, censure, or deny service to those they disagree with. Progressives who liken Trump to Hitler and Republicans to Nazis ignore the left’s increasingly Gestapo-like tactics.

The more radicalized “Progressives” become, the more reasonable President Trump appears.

The WalkAway movement is the largest political movement of it’s kind in history. At no other time in history is it noted that a large percentage of vocal people leave a party in disgust for another or opposing part. WalkAway may in fact have a profound mark on history as it will show future societies that real republic will not allow socialism or Marxism to survive or flourish within it’s ranks.

Black Hills Today is going to really try and publish as many of the personal stories as we can of the WalkAway movement. We hope you enjoy them as much as we have. These stories are very personal and often very moving.