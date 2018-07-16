WalkAway and Woke

I have voted for Obama Twice, Loved Kerry, and I have before voted Democrats all the way down the ballets. And I am happy to say that I now will walk away from the Left and will Never, Ever go back again! Of course I became a Liberal in college, because I believed their narratives about Democrats are for the Minorities, they care about environment, they are the hope and changes the country needs and they fight for us against the big banks. I was so happy that Obama won in 2008, and I even named my first puppy Obama. I gave him the benefit of the doubt and believed that Obama Care was good for all Americans, I believed that everything he did was for the best interest for the US. But then I started asking questions, Why did he throw Israel under the bus, and why ISIS became stronger under Obama, and why sign a deal like TPP which will not do what it said it can do, and Why the Iran Nuclear deal? Just too many questions to be answered so I stared doing more reading and did my research and Wow, I finally woke up. For me, I was once a Democrat because I believed in Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, I hold the value that: Even if I disagree with what you say, but I will fight to death to defend your rights to say it, and I was a democrat because I hate racism, and I think all human beings are equal in value. And I believed people should be judged on their characters, not on their skin color. And it is because of the same values I have, are the reasons why I have Walked Away. The Democrats never cared about me, they just cared about my vote. I am walking away and I will from today on, Stay on the Right. and I can quote Ronald Reagan: I never Left the Democratic Party, the Party Left Me! and I, a former Democrat, Used to Love Obama will Vote Republican this Nov.

