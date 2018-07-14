South Venice Florida – New Website

Scott Prentice has completed the South Venice Civic Association and South Venice Beach Endowment Trust website. Working to help create a more dynamic website using WordPress, Scott has helped give the new site a more beach community feel and has also been teaching the staff how to use it more effectively as a news system for the local community.

Scott’s websites traditionally are very artistic in design and flavor, however he has now been offering deeper insights to the use of content management systems like WordPress for his clients. The use of these powerful sites as news or newsletter type sites have helped niche communities get important news faster. Often local people use these types of sites to get current local and community event items right from the community.

Scott is looking forward to hearing all the feedback from staff about the new South Venice Beach site. You can visit them at www.SouthVeniceBeach.org