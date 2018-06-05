SEO For Voice Search

As of 2018, 52.2 percent of all website traffic in the world was generated through smart phones. What that means is that your customers are more and more likely to find your business by using their smart phone. According to ComScore, around 20 percent of all mobile searches are done by voice, with this number likely to increase to 50 percent by 2020.

Optimizing your website for voice search is an important strategy to keep your business competitive and showing up on Google. Voice search is more conversational and natural, like “where is a place to eat near me?” while typing in keywords to search something is usually short and choppy, such as “places to eat”.

Many users utilize voice search to find local places or information. You’re going to be using Siri or OK Google in the future to search for something instead of typing it out. You want your website to be in those search results.

There are steps EnjoySRQ360 can take to make sure your website is optimized for voice search. One is to focus on long-tail keywords mimicking how people would talk. It’s important to know what kind of questions people would want to know about your business such as, “where is a great place to eat?” Utilize these types of questions to create content for your site.

Another step that we can help you with is claiming your Google My Business listing. This is to ensure Google knows information about your business such as category, address, phone number, and hours. According to Think with Google, 39% of voice searches are searching for business information so this is the perfect time to optimize your website. This helps when someone is searching for “restaurants near me,” so Google knows that your business is a restaurant and located close to the user who is searching.

Contact EnjoySRQ360.com to learn more about all the great ways we help your business get discovered including SEO For Voice Search.