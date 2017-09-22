Red On Right

Welcome to the largest silent peaceful protest in the world! October 5, 2017 we are asking all Americans who believe in our country to unite in arms world wide. Wear anything of red on your right arm, wrist, or hand. This will instantly symbolize your stand for respect for the USA and everyone who is and was a citizen and visitor.

You stand and support our military and veterans

You stand and support our Flag and National Anthem

You stand and support our Constitution

You stand and support our free market system

You stand and support our people “One Nation Under God”

You stand and support our President

You recognize that those who have gone before us have made mistakes and we are here today to correct those mistakes through Freedom, Liberty, Justice and the pursuit of happiness.

You stand against:

Communism

Terrorism

Atifa

Racial Division

This will be the largest silent rally of it’s kind. Show your true colors! Wear Red On Right – October 5, 2017 and on..