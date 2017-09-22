Welcome to Black Hills Today

Red On Right

September 22, 2017
By
  • RedOnRightRed On Right

Welcome to the largest silent peaceful protest in the world!  October 5, 2017 we are asking all Americans who believe in our country to unite in arms world wide.  Wear anything of red on your right arm, wrist, or hand.  This will instantly symbolize your stand for respect for the USA and everyone who is and was a citizen and visitor.

  • You stand and support our military and veterans
  • You stand and support our Flag and National Anthem
  • You stand and support our Constitution
  • You stand and support our free market system
  • You stand and support our people “One Nation Under God”
  • You stand and support our President

You recognize that those who have gone before us have made mistakes and we are here today to correct those mistakes through Freedom, Liberty, Justice and the pursuit of happiness.

You stand against:

  • Communism
  • Terrorism
  • Atifa
  • Racial Division

Share: #RedOnRight – Wear Red On Right October 5, 2017

This will be the largest silent rally of it’s kind.  Show your true colors! Wear Red On Right – October 5, 2017 and on..

 

 

