Condo 2B/2B UTC Shopping Sarasota

Condo 2B/2B UTC Sarasota For Sale

Are you a shopping fanatic. One of Florida’s best shopping malls happens to be very close to this wonderful condo for sale. UTC features several fine restaurants like Capital Grill, Cheese Cake Factory, and Tuscan Brio. Macy’s and Dillards featured on both ends. With a wide array of others including Tesla Dealership, Apple Store, Saks, Microsoft Store, and the list doesn’t stop. Want to go away from mall shopping we have you covered in UTC’s Square, Station, Shoppes, Market. University Town Center is the shopping mecca of Sarasota. This 2B/2B condo sits just on the edge of SHOPPING HEAVEN. This delightful condo has these wonderful amenities:

– Central Air Conditioning

– Detached Single Car Garage

– 1250 Sq. Ft.

– All Appliances (Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washing Machine, Drier and Garbage Disposal).

– Wood Floors

– Dining Room, Sun Room, Master Bedroom and Full Bath and walk in closet, 2nd Bedroom w/Walk in Closet and Full Bath, Living Room with beautiful wood floors and vaulted ceilings, Kitchen and Pantry.

– Landscaped Backyard w/irrigation

– Landscaped Front Courtyard w/irrigation

– Ceiling Fans

– Cable Ready

– Vaulted Ceilings

– Community Heated Pool and Club house

– Community Tennis Court

– Easy Access to Downtown, Beaches, Shopping

www.SarasotaCondo4Sale.com