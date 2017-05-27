Sarasota Condo For Sale –

FOR SALE 2B/2B CONDO SARASOTA, FLORIDA

3423 Beekman Place Road, Sarasota, FL

43 WEST – BEEKMAN PLACE – OFF LOCKWOOD RIDGE (MOVE IN READY)

2Bed/2Bath (w/ Den & Garage) 1,250 sq. ft. Condo located in a quiet subdivision within Beekman Place Community off Lockwood Ridge Rd. Updated kitchen, wood floors with brand new carpet and paint. Newly painted garage floor and walls. Inviting private courtyard welcomes you into a single floor condo with cathedral ceilings. Fenced-in brick backyard that is beautifully landscaped. A community heated pool with gazebo overlooking a peaceful lake with fountain. Tennis court also available for residents. Very convenient to I-75 and University Parkway restaurants, shopping, Benderson Park and 20 min to beaches. Also close to downtown Sarasota. (Fantastic location and a must see!)

– Central Air Conditioning

– Detached Single Car Garage

– 1250 Sq. Ft.

– All Appliances (Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washing Machine, Drier and Garbage Disposal).

– Wood Floors

– Dining Room, Sun Room, Master Bedroom, Full Bath and Walk in Closet, 2nd Bedroom w/Walk in Closet and Full Bath, Living Room with beautiful wood floors and vaulted ceilings, Kitchen and Pantry.

– Landscaped Backyard w/irrigation

– Landscaped Front Courtyard w/irrigation

– Ceiling Fans

– Cable Ready

– Vaulted Ceilings

– Community Heated Pool and Clubhouse

– Community Tennis Court

– Easy Access to Downtown, Beaches, Shopping

