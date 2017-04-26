Most Important Health Discovery Every

Science Proves Great Health Starts on the Beach in Sarasota

Earthing Talk Sarasota – Leading cardiologist and author presents his case why Earthing or also known as Grounding (Digging your feet in the salt water sand) is the most important health discovery ever!

Sarasota, Fl // April 21, 2017// Cardiologist and Author Stephen T. Sinatra is coming to speak on his book “Earthing” at a special event on Siesta Beach May 13, 2017 which is hosted by Radiant Life MD here in Sarasota. Come discover why your visits to the beach are one of the healthiest things you do. Gallup research just ranked Sarasota, Bradenton and North Port No1 in the nation in will-being out of the 100 largest metro areas in the United States. Earthing has a direct link to your health.

– Earthing grabs attention of environmental health advocate and actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her followers and is swiftly gaining currency and is defined as putting the body in more direct contact with Earth and its plentiful free electrons, which can help neutralize free radicals which, of course, are blamed for causing inflammation and other health issues. – Goop Media

Dr. Stephen T. Sinatra M.D. F.A.C.C.(Fellow of the American College of Cardiology),F.A.C.N. (Fellow of the American College of Nutrition) is a board certified cardiologist and certified bioenergetic psychotherapist with forty years of clinical experience treating, preventing, and reversing heart disease. He is also certified in antiaging medicine and nutrition. As an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and a former chief of cardiology and medical education at Manchester (Connecticut) Memorial Hospital Dr. Sinatra has written numerous books including The Great Cholesterol Myth The Sinatra Solution: Metabolic Cardiology, Reverse Heart Disease Now, Lower Your blood Pressure in Eight Weeks, Heart Sense for Women and others.

Come discover the perils we face by being disconnected from the power and energy of earth and its boundless storehouse of free electrons beneath our feet. Learn the science based evidence to gaining better health by becoming more grounded.

“Earthing ranks right up there with the discovery of penicillin.” – Ann Louise Gittleman, PH.D., C.N.S.,

Beneath our feet outdoors is not just a mere patch of grass, dirt, sand or concrete. It is an omnipresent source of natural healing energy. Earthing also known as grounding is not just some hippy new age hype to find happiness. Stephen T. Sinatra M.D. in his new book explains why this is the most important health discovery ever.

Earthing reduces inflammation, creates inner peace, promotes balance and supports overall well-being.

