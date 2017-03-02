Welcome to Black Hills Today

Berkeley College Snowflake Wanted For Destroying Sign

March 2, 2017
By

Berkeley College Snowflake Wanted For Destroying Sign – Please help find this criminal.

After being confronted by a member of the Berkeley College Republicans the student claimed that his decision to destroy the club’s sign was justified.  “You’re supporting violence by supporting Trump,” he argued.

ThisScreenshot_20170302-085500-02 kind of hypocrisy is exactly the ignorance that is running rampant through our colleges and universities. The liberal left can’t see how foolish this truly is.  The sign, which was handpainted onto plywood, was broken into pieces by the student so that it could fit into Berkeley’s environmentally-friendly waste cans.

The incident was reported to the University of California Police Department.

Call or contact:

ALL EMERGENCIES dial 911
In an EMERGENCY, from a cell phone on or near campus, dial 510 642-3333
If you have any questions, please contact UCPD:
Email the police(link sends e-mail)
Visit us at 1 Sproul Hall (basement)(link is external), near Telegraph Avenue & Bancroft Way
Office Hours:  Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Station Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

