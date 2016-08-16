Excalibur Attorney Service

No job is too small. No job is too big.

We’ve got what it takes to handle the gig!

Excalibur Attorney Services specialize in:

Process Serving Local, in-state of California and nation-wide process serving available. Each assignment is handled in a timely manner, whether it’s in the evening, over the weekend, or on a holiday. We will make multiple attempts to each address given and immediately notify you if an address is no longer valid. After the service is complete, Excalibur Attorney Services will prepare and file your Proof of Service at the specified court and send a copy to you. We serve all document types.

Skip Tracing We locate subjects for individuals utilizing the latest technology in skip tracing. We locate defendants and/or witnesses pending litigation.

Subpoena Preparation We prepare subpoenas, serve subpoenas and act as deposition officer.

Small Claim Documentation Allow our team to prepare, file and serve your claim anywhere in the state of California. We also aid in collections of your judgment upon judgment through the court (i.e. Wage Garnishments, Bank Levy, Abstract of Judgment).