Paul Nehlen polls well and are showing great up surge for Paul Nehlen. Paul Nehlen is the Right choice for Wisconsin and the Right Choice for America. Paul Nehlen is for American values. Wisconsin don’t be fooled. Paul Ryan is a wolf in sheep clothing. He is a globalist, pretending to be a nationalist. He is a liberal democrat, posing as a Republican. He gave the American people the omnibus bill. He is a member of the ‘elite’, and he is not on the side of We The People. Wisconsin.. be an example for the rest of the United States. Clean house! Vote Ryan out and put Nehlen in.

I’ve been to Wisconsin, many times! Stevens Point is one of my favorites and so is Paul Nehlen.

Black Hills Today endorses Paul Nehlen.