Do you have hopes, dreams and goals—but don’t know how to go about reaching them?

Do you wonder what you could do differently to achieve greater success at home and/or work?

Do you feel like something is holding you back from enjoying life to its fullest?

Or you are wanting to start a business or expand an existing one?

If the answer to any of these questions is “YES!” than YOU are ready for

Mr. Attitude’s coaching sessions will stretch and grow you, and bring your life to a whole new level of success!

Mr. Attitude specializes in result producing. . .

“LIFE” STRATEGY COACHING for the personal side of your life.

SMALL BUSINESS COACHING for those who want to start a small business or build a stronger small business

TRAIN THE TRAINER COACHING for those who aspire to become a motivational/professional speaker.

“I have been offering result-producing coaching services for 20 years,” Bob “Mr. Attitude” Prentice said. “Hundreds of people have participated in my one-on-one coaching sessions. I am ready and willing to go to work for you. I promise I will do my best to help you unlock your potential to achiever greater success in your life”

Take the first step to your journey to greater SUCCESS by taking advantage of this offer. . .

Mention this article when you call and receive

One FREE 30-Minute Coaching Session* with Mr. Attitude!

Give me a call today! 605.450.0808

*Coaching sessions are by appointment only, and via telephone or Skype.

Mr. Attitude will stretch and grow you, and take your life to a whole new level of success by equipping you with tools to help you to…

Accomplish More in Less Time * Get and Keep Your Priorities in Line * Gain Greater Happiness and Joy * Face Your Fears * Plan for Success * Be More Assertive and Confident * Overcome Negative Stress * Deal with Negative Thinking * Set Goals You Will Achieve * And More!

Here is what people are saying about Life Coaching with Mr. Attitude. . .

“It has been my pleasure to have worked with Bob “Mr. Attitude” Prentice for over 25 years in various capacities. The different business services he has provided include sales coaching, business plans, employee recruitment, key result areas, performance standards and the list goes on and on. Bob is prompt, thoughtful, creative, intuitive and always has an upbeat, positive attitude. Hire “Mr. Attitude” today and expect great results tomorrow.” Mike Derby, a Rapid City, South Dakota entrepreneur

“I have only had three coaching sessions with Bob Prentice, however, I have gained a vast amount of information to improve my business. We’ve already done a personal assessment to help me identify my strengths and weaknesses. We’ve discussed the value of making a plan for every area of my life. In addition, Bob has shared valuable time management skills. I have already started implementing all that I have learned into my personal and professional life!” JoAnna Ruchlewicz, Esq., owner of The Law Offices of JoAnn Ruchlewicz, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

